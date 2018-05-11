11 May 2018

Kenya: Govt Engineers Discharge Water From Another Unsafe Solai Dam

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Government engineers are currently discharging water from one of the dangerous dams in Solai, following Thursday night's tragedy where one of them burst its banks, due to heavy rains, killing at least 44 people.

Police say the move was necessary after locals raised fears that a similar tragic incident may happen again.

"Engineers are on site conducting controlled release of water," Rift Valley regional commissioner Wanyama Musiambo said in a statement.

A search for more bodies is underway after locals reported that more than 40 people are missing.

There are about 7 dams used for irrigation and fish farming, all owned by an Asian farmer who settled in Solai in the 1960s, just outside Nakuru town.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has since launched a probe into the tragedy.

More than 220,000 people have been displaced by flooding as heavy rains hit the country after three consecutive failed rainy seasons had left it in drought.

