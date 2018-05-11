11 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita Sneaks Into the Country, Again

Photo: Nairobi News
Actress Lupita Nyong’o with comedian Eric Omondi.
By Thomas Matiko

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o recently sneaked into the country for a series of investment meetings.

The award winning actress, currently riding high on the success of the 'Black Panther' movie, managed to avoid media attention during the visit.

It is understood she met a few local celebrities notably comedians Eric Omondi and Jalang'o.

Various sources have told Nairobi News star landed in Kisumu last Saturday at around 10am and was received by county government officials amid tight security.

It is alleged that the officials rushed to the airport without an idea of who they were going to pick up.

Lupita is the daughter of Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o

This is not the first time the actress has sneaked into the country. In July 2016, she attended her sister Zawadi Nyong'o's wedding in Naivasha.

