11 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2019 - Shun Apathy, NOA Tells Electorate

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo state, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, on Thursday urged eligible voters in the state to eschew apathy and participate actively in electoral activities.

Dosunmu made the call while addressing residents of Egbeda and Ajorosun areas during a sensitisation on voter education, at Monatan, Ibadan.

The theme of the programme is "Strengthening Political Participation for Grassroots Development".

The director appealed to the electorate to see participation in elections as their civic responsibility.

"Our people should take both council polls and general elections as priorities through active participation.

"Voting apathy is inimical to democratic governance; so, eligible voters should endeavour to come out and vote during elections.

Read More: Obasanjo's coalition adopts ADC to unseat Buhari in 2019

"Those that have registered but yet to collect their permanent voter card should go to INEC office to do so while those that are yet to register should go and register.

"Also, our people should know that our democracy in Nigeria does not need violence, thuggery or any electoral violence.

"But, they need to obey rule and regulations guiding electoral processes so as to have peaceful and successful elections," Dosunmu implored.

Some of the participants called on INEC to address the hiccups that were slowing down the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr Johnson Abidakun, Esther Asabi and Odedoyin Ogunwale, urged the commission to increase the number of CVR machines to five in each registration centre to make more people to register with ease.

Mr Waheed Oyewole, Chairman of Inter-party Advisory Commission (IPAC) in the state, urged leaders of political parties to do more in sensitising their members on the need to collect their PCVs.

No fewer than 300 residents, including community leaders, in Egbeda Local Government and Ajorosun Local Community Development Authority were present at the session.

NAN

Nigeria

Obasanjo's CNM Fuses With ADC

The group founded by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Coalition for Nigerian Movement (CNM), has fused with the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.