Nigeria: Why We Stopped Flavour From Performing in Ebonyi

Abakaliki — The Ebonyi State government has explained why the government stopped popular musician, Chinedu Okoye, popularly known as Flavour, from performing at a show in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Flavour was stopped from performing at the Ochudo Park, Water Walks Road when government agency stormed the venue with policemen, led by Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Kenneth Ugballa, alleging that the organisers did not inform the government before staging the event.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, Ugbala defended the actions of government, arguing that the shut down was to prevent the kind of nasty incidents that allegedly happened during a similar show held in Enugu recently.

The social media was buzzing last month with the allegations that over 20 ladies were raped in Flavour's show in Enugu while some left the show naked with their dresses torn by some criminals.

But the police in Enugu said no one was raped. It however confirmed a case of attempted rape and stealing of phones among other crimes.Ugbala blamed the organisers for not informing the police or any other security agency in the state before staging the show to provide security.