Zimbabwe: Sanyati Strikes Solar Plant Deal

Sanyati Rural District Council has struck a deal with a Germany-based firm for the setting up of a 100-megawatt solar plant in the area, an official has revealed.

The multimillion-dollar project is expected to employ at least 2 500 people.

In an interview yesterday, the district administrator for Sanyati, Mr Amigo Mhlanga, said the deal was already at an advanced stage.

"There is a German firm, Ridgewell, that has expressed interest in investing in the energy sector here in Sanyati," he said.

"It recently tabled its proposal seeking 600 hectares of land to the local authority to set up their plant. A special full council meeting was held with council having already identified and availed 350 hectares for the project."

Mr Mhlanga said the setting up of the solar plant was expected to commence in a few months' time.

"Ridgewell officials recently made their presentations on how they are going to operate. They assured us that early next year, sometime in January, they will be starting to set up structures," he said.

If the project sails through, he said, it would change the face of Sanyati.

The project would also have a major impact on Sanyati and its surrounding communities.