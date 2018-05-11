8 May 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Catholic Church Bishop Calls for Prosecution of Warlords

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Willie N. Tokpa

Harper — The Catholic Church of Liberia has reemphasized the need to prosecute perpetrators of Liberia's 14 years of civil war.

Though talking Catholic Bishop Andrew J. Karnley said the prosecution of those who facilitated the civil war through the establishment of a war crime court would pave way for true reconciliation in the country.

Until that is done, Bishop Karnley said, reconciling the country's bitter past would be impossible.

Bishop Karnley during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearing called for the prosecution and all warlords and the establishment of a war crime court in Liberia - something that sparked serious wrangling within the Catholic Church circle at the time.

"Nothing has changed since I made that statement during the TRC process which raised a lot of discussions. I strongly believe that those who bear the greatest responsibility for gross abuses of human rights in Liberia during the war should face trial," Bishop Karnley stated.

Speaking over the weekend in Harper, Maryland County, the Bishop of the Diocese of Cape Palmas said it is empirical that those who committed heinous atrocities face justice.

The Catholic Priest further called for the prosecution of individuals who are alleged to have financed the war or perpetrators of the atrocities committed during the war.

He also said individuals who exploited the country's resources in the course of the war must not be left off the hook.

He, however, said the establishment of war crimes court must be done outside the country to avoid bribery and interference.

Bishop Karney: "Liberia honestly does not have the capacity to host a war crime court. Those Liberians who bear the greatest responsibility should be taken to the Hague."

"I can tell you that our judicial system is still susceptible to bribery and corruption. I can tell you that why throughout the 12 years of President Sirleaf, the fight against corruption was slow. Was it because of lack of hard evidence? There were hard evidence, but some individuals compromised themselves," Bishop Karnley noted.

These same systemic corruption that hampered corruption cases in Liberia according to him, may also affect the establishment of war crimes court in Liberia.

According to him, witness protection would not be adequately guaranteed should the war crimes court be established in Liberia.

"It is left with Liberians to say, let by gone be by gone, but they should have their day in court to explain their action. Some people where at the TRC but were not sorry and were arrogant and we know what they did. During the 12 years of President Sirleaf's administration, some of them were at the center of power and were protected and are still protected today," Karnley added.

Bishop Karnley believes the prosecution of perpetrators of Liberians civil unrest would serve as a deterrent for others and provide the platform for total reconciliation.

Liberia

Govt Declares Emergency Over Lassa Fever Deaths

As Lassa Fever 'Kills' Two In M/Gibi Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.