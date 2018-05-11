Liberia - Ruling Party Chairman Tells Critics to 'Shut Up'

Monrovia — Mr. Mulbah K. Morlu, Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has told critics of the CDC-led government to "shut up and stop the empty and negative criticisms". He says the CDC government will not be distracted from its focus of changing the lives of Liberians.

He made the statement Wednesday, a day after his return from the United States of America on a private visit. According to him, the George Weah-led Government is determined to change lives of Liberians for the better.

"Our President will not conduct himself like past Presidents because their ways of doing things kept us behind in development.

"People that are given job do your work, don't be distracted by blind critics. There will always be criticism no matter how much you achieve in percentage composition. This government will not be distracted from its core political objective, which is the implementation of the President's pro-poor agenda.

"Don't mind radio talk, it doesn't build country. There are people who are bent on destroying this government but they will not succeed," he said.

Responding to recent criticisms against Mr. Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, he cautioned critics who criticized government to be critical, not to lie against government officials like McGill.

"We believe in the integrity of the Minister of state. He is doing a great job, we stand with him and he has done nothing wrong and those making unsubstantiated comments need to come out with facts or else you need to shut up or else your criticism will not distract us from our objective to change the lives of the Liberian people.

"The attack on McGill is not about the Minister, the target is the President; what McGill is doing not many people can do that; he is a committed government official and public servant.

Climate of investment

Morlu also assured partisans of the CDC of a favorable investment climate. According to him, the investment climate in Liberia is wide open with many foreign business entrepreneurs willing to come to the country and do business.

"I saw that while in Washington DC. I saw foreign entrepreneurs and investors. The people you will see coming to Liberia to invest will be so much in numbers that you will be confused.

Don't put this President to test

The CDC chairman also warned officials of government against stealing in government. He said, "Those that think you will steal and go free don't put this President to test. If anybody thinks they will come to power and rob state coffers, you're wrong," he said.

Friend of the media

He promised that the CDC government will always remain a friend of the media and remain engaged on the issues and as of Wednesday, May 9, 2018 the CDC will hold a weekly press briefing and if there is something wrongly reported about the party, they will correct it through the media.

"My job is to stand for CDCians and I remain unapologetic for that. I support every action of government and every government official who is doing his/her work."

Scholarship

As part of his visit to the US he disclosed that two partisans of the CDC will shortly travel to the United States on scholarship while six will travel to China for studies, too. "Those to benefits from the scholarships will be underprivileged females and urged CDCians to remain engaged in building the party into an institution.