11 May 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Malnutrition Should Be Collectively Combated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Fighting malnutrition is serious business and requires collaborative efforts to ensure a world malnutrition free.

In The Gambia, a lot of progress has been made, thanks to the lead role by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and its formidable partners such as; World Bank, Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), European Union and all the other UN partners for their unreserved collaboration.

However, notwithstanding, more and more efforts are still required because fighting malnutrition is a crusade and we must not turn our backs in the fight.

The FAO's country representative has acknowledged that progress has been made to reduce all forms of malnutrition, but it is still insufficient because it still claims the lives of millions of people and robs millions more of a dignified life Gambians included.

Even though improvements have been recorded, infant mortality remains high in the country.

NaNA as an agency of Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with their developmental partners have done a lot, however, more concerted efforts need be done. More focus should be centred on preventive services and the promotion of child and young feeding programmes to minimize the menace.

Tackling malnutrition is not a combat limited to Health Ministry and its partners. Everyone has a role to play in the course. Babies should be uninterruptedly breastfed for 6 months as recommended by the WHO.

The government should double its efforts and put strong reinforcement interventions with the aim of improving nutritional status of the people.

Healthy nation is a wealthy nation they say, the government should put mechanisms to tackle all and emerging nutritional-related diseases.

"Micro-nutrients deficiencies have profound negative implications for child and maternal health.

'Unfortunately, they often go unnoticed for a long time in individuals before symptoms become apparent. Achieving nutrients full impact on health and development outcomes requires joint and coordinated effort."

"Tackling malnutrition is not a combat limited to Health Ministry and its partners. Everyone has a role to play in the course."

 

Gambia

'Gambia Lost Its Agoa Eligibility Due to Human Rights Abuses'

The United States ambassador to The Gambia, Patricia Alsup, said that The Gambia lost its African Growth Opportunity Act… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.