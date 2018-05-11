Tanzania: Region Cites Early Pregnancies, Marriages As Its Major Setbacks

Bukoba — THE Kagera Regional Education Development Officer, Mr Aloys Kamamba has appealed to the area residents to devise new ways that would eliminate child marriages and high school dropouts in the region.

Expounding on the magnitude of the problems, Mr Kamamba pointed out that about 229 girls dropped out of school as a result of early pregnancy between 2014 and this year. "Out of the number, 41 girls were in Primary Schools and 188 in Secondary School.

People must collectively fight against outdated laws, customs and practices which contribute to keep millions of women and girls in the society to lag behind in development. "They are in the backyard and such practices impinge on their constitutionally rights, and they are further subjected to other forms of discriminations," he further said.

Going into details, he said Ngara District recorded the highest number of school dropouts where 54 girls could not continue with their studies in Secondary Schools and six in Primary Schools.

The list included Misenyi District with 28 in Secondary Schools and eight in Primary Schools, Biharamulo District 20 in Secondary School and eight in Primary Schools and Karagwe District 19 in Secondary School and four in Primary Schools.

Mr Kamamba cited also Muleba District with the dropouts as 10 in Secondary Schools and nine in Primary Schools, stressing that the despite the trend worrying in the region, the situation shows no signs of improvement

. He urged the residents to guard the students at all costs against the setbacks, saying: "If God gives one a girl, let her live up to 70 years and more to benefit the whole nation."

According to a survey carried out by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training from 2008 to 2010, more than 16,000 girls dropped out of school as a result of becoming pregnant. In Tanzania pregnancy is one of the major reasons for school dropouts amongst the teenage girls.