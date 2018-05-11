Tanzania to Host Top Women Leaders, Entrepreneurs Conference

OVER 500 women from 25 African countries are expected to convene in the country next week for the fourth annual Africa Reconnect Empowerment Conference and Exhibition, with the agenda of promoting industrialization.

The women include first ladies, decision makers, business women, politicians, bankers, women in mining, women in construction, women in sports, small business owners, investors, business moguls, ordinary women, private sectors, public sector, ministries, government parastatals, NGO'S and academics among others.

The Project Director of Africa Reconnect Initiative in Tanzania, Ms Angella Bondo told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, the conference is aimed at accelerating positive change by inspiring hope, empowerment and celebrating women across Africa through experience sharing.

"Africa today is experiencing the 4th industrial revolution but almost everything in our countries is imported. Now we are saying let's empower our women to do it by themselves doing it together for each other as Africans, making Africa an industrial manufacturing power house," said Ms Bondo.

As the country is implementing its vision of becoming an industrial economy by the year 2025, she pointed out that the conference would equip women entrepreneurs with ample skills to use technology and in turn increase value for their products.

She observed that such knowledge and skills will help women to do away with operating manually something which is going to save a lot of production time and costs.

Ms Bondo said the conference and exhibition would offer opportunity for promotion of tourist attraction as over 250 of the participants will be coming from other African countries. It will also involve a gala dinner and award giving ceremony where women who have excelled in their areas of expertise will be honoured.