11 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

East Africa: On the Trail of Asia's Shifting Rhino-Horn Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Karl Ammann

As long as consumers want rhino horn, South Africa will lose its rhinos to the slow, agonising blows of the poacher's hacksaw. In this extensive investigation, undercover Swiss filmmaker Karl Ammann finds that black market sentiments have shifted from health to wealth -- and that this might be exacting a demand that is bigger than the 1,000-plus rhino poached in South Africa each year.

A groundswell of economists and conservationists have written reports dealing with the demand-and-supply characteristics of the trade in rhino horn. Although the picture of supply, and how this chain works, seems clear, the demand side is a lot less certain, as well as how the end-consumer drives it.

My research with South African filmmaker Phil Hattingh for The Hanoi Connection, our feature-length 2018 documentary on the driving forces behind the rhino massacre, kicked off about six years ago by scouting for products in traditional Chinese/ Vietnamese medicine shops in Vietnam. To secure the acceptance we needed, we established ourselves as customers over several trips to Hanoi, the capital, by buying samples of powdered rhino...

East Africa

Lupita Sneaks Into the Country, Again

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o recently sneaked into the country for a series of investment meetings. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.