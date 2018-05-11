Tanzania: TRA Set for Massive Tax Education Countrywide

Bariadi — TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) is set to introduce countrywide special education on tax services with attempts to mobilize the citizens to know their social responsibilities and pay taxes without being pushed.

Speaking here on Tuesday, TRA Commissioner General Mr Charles Kichere said apart from the ongoing education to tax payers routinely being conducted, the Authority has been prompted to come up with more 'Specialized Clinics,' where all questions on tax's regulations and procedures would be explained.

He said the new service was realized after evidence showed that few people were turning up to seek consultations on taxes, hence a new way was necessary to accommodate all taxpayers to improve their knowledge on tax paying voluntarily as a practice. "

We will set up camps in front of all our offices... and that exercise will soon start with Ilala Tax Region in Dar es Salaam, and thereafter other areas would follow countrywide. This consultancy will be free of charge to all large, medium and small scale tax payers," further said Mr Kichere.

He pointed out that critical areas Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), Tax Returns and Electronic Tax Payment education among others as well as laws and regulations governing the sector will be explained.

To facilitate smooth communication by the Authority, the Commissioner General said a special hotline would be introduced in the public, where tax payers would be free to call him directly and other Commissioners or Managers for clarifications in the institution tax related businesses.

Citing Simiyu Region with the new service, Mr Kichere said his institution was working on the plan that would see into it that all districts are supplied with permanent offices and expand some. "We will as well expand the Bariadi Office so that it becomes able to provide timely, convenient and quality services to the clients," he added.

Earlier, a number of traders have been complaining that the authority has some tax inspectors, who have been overestimating taxes to them and in turn have made them to close down their businesses because they are overtaxed.

Responding to the concern, Mr Kichere warned TRA officials with unethical practices to desist from the practice, adding that "anyone found violating his directive would be fired if found guilty." "

Avoid making overestimations otherwise you will be in a hot soup! You are supposed to visit the businesses, be familiar with your clients, and the type of the businesses they are operating and stop harassing them," he pointed out.