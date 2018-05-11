11 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Stakeholders Seek Increased Deployment of ICTs for Strong Institutions

By Ugo Onwuaso

Stakeholders in the information and communications technology (ICT) have urged governments at all levels to prioritize deployment of technology to strengthen institutions in the country.

They spoke at the ninth Beacon of ICT Lecture/awards held in Lagos which was organized by Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Director-General/CEO National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), delivering the first keynote said that the agency's road map is based on 7 key pillars that can enhance our capacity to build institutions that will lead to sustainable development.

The DG, noted that a robust regulatory environment that provides a level playing field for everyone to thrive in the sector is necessary to truly develop the ICT sector."However, in order to truly develop the ICT sector, or any other sector for that matter, it is necessary to have a robust regulatory environment that provides a level playing field for everyone to thrive in the sector" Pantami explained.

Also, Femi Adeoti, MD / CEO Africa Operations- Inlaks Nigeria, said that Technology and Innovation will continue to be at the core of the operations of every Institution.He added that, Mobile and digital payments technology is becoming increasingly significant, especially in the context of developing economies, where many low income households and microenterprises do not have ready access to financial services.

"If a country has a fragmented system for handling government payments through the banking system, it is a critical Public Financial Management weakness that needs to be addressed."The TSA provided unified structure of all government bank accounts enabling consolidation and optimum utilization of government cash resources."TSA helped the Nigerian Government get a stronger hold of its finances and reduced fraud." he stated.

