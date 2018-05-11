Nigeria: Bayelsa Governor, Dickson, Lauds Military's Role in National Unity

Jos and Yenagoa — 'Political arrests may break nation's oneness in 10 years'

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has lauded the invaluable role the military and security organisations have played in keeping the country under one indivisible nation despite daunting challenges.He, therefore, advocated support for them.

Dickson, represented by the state's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, stated this in Yenagoa, yesterday, while declaring open the 31st yearly general meeting of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association holding place in the state next week.The Bayelsa governor, who stated that Nigerians do not celebrate military officers and men for their sacrifices in keeping the nation one, stressed the need to appreciate them for the unity of the country.

He said: "Bayelsa is number one state for medical tourism in Nigeria and that is not empty sloganeering. The investment that the government has made in the health sector is there for everyone to see.

Chairman of the association, Bayelsa State Chapter, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga (rtd), said the association would use opportunity of the conference to unveil a veterans' wellness centre project conceived by the chapter.He thanked the state government for its support to the association, urging it to do more.

In another development, General Overseer of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministry International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has predicted that if the trend of political intimidations and indiscriminate arrests in the country continues for the next 10 years, the country will cease to exist politically.

El-Buba, who spoke with journalists yesterday in Jos on the recent arrest and detention of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Jonah David Jang, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said he does not see Nigeria surviving the holocaust.

"I will tell you that if this trend continues, Nigeria will not exist in the next 10 years. If things continue the way they are, there will be no Nigeria. Again, 2019 general elections will not be feasible if things continue the way they are and that is why we are crying out for proper things to be done," he said.