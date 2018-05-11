Nigeria: Chief Judge Fixes May 16 for Ruling On Melaye's Bail Application

Lokoja — The Kogi State Chief Judge, Nasiru Ajana, has fixed May 16 for ruling on the bail application brought by the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye. The presiding judge fixed the date after listening to arguments from his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and the prosecution, Alex Iziyon (SAN).

The two applications brought before the court from the counsels, were consolidated for ease of justice delivery.Moving the application for bail, Ozekhome argued that the motion for variation by Iziyon was uncalled for, as the judge could not reverse himself on the matter, saying he has no jurisdiction to reverse himself.

According to him, since the trial judge had already ruled according to Section 166 of the administration of criminal justice Law of Kogi State, that the section did not say the court should vary an order it earlier made. He noted that the prosecution failed to appeal the ruling of the court that Melaye should be taken back to the National Hospital, Abuja.

Ozekhome added that the prosecution had taken the senator from the private hospital to the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital because they knew he had health issues and didn't want him to die in their custody.

Iziyon had told the trial judge not to grant the bail application, as the defendant had been certified fit to stand trial. He filled a counter affidavit to the effect that Melaye attempted to escape by jumping out of the police van taking him to Lokoja.

However, Ozekhome argued that the senator managed to run away from the scene after the police used teargas on him, adding that someone who wanted to escape justice would either run to his village or any other place where he would not be easily reached, but Melaye ended up at the National Hospital, Abuja.