Nigeria: Police Confirm Death of One in Ogun Clash

Abeokuta — The Ogun Police command has confirmed the death of one person in renewed clash between cult groups in Ijebu-Igbo, headquarters of Ijebu North Local Council of the state. An eyewitness account, however, stated that three people were killed in the conflict, revealing that two of the victims were slain at Ojowo section of the town while the third, identified simply as Owolabi (alias Aburo Obasanjo), was hacked to death at the lorry station in the community around 4:00a.m.

The eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, maintained that the incident occurred at 4:30a.m.But the police spokesman for the state command, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development, insisted that only one person was killed.His words: "Just one person was found dead in a location within the town in the morning with machete cuts."

The latest carnage brings to nine the number of persons killed in last five weeks in the community through cult -related violence.In one of such occasions in April this year, four persons, including a police inspector, were hacked to death in a clash between a cult group and people suspected to be members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Already, the police have arraigned 34 people before an Ijebu-Igbo Magistrate's Court in connection with the clash.The suspects are Dayo Ogunnaike, Demola Ogungbesan, Gbenga Odutayo, Sobanjo Damilola, Taofeek Ashiru, Abayoyomi Sarafa, Fatai Adaramola, Kehinde Agba, Ogun Saheed, Rotimi Emmanuel and 24 others.

They were charged for conspiracy, murder, unlawful gathering and possession of arms among others.The suspects have since been remanded in prison custody pending hearing of the case on June 6, 2018.