Kenya: President Kenyatta Leads Nation in Tree Planting

Photo: Capital FM

All government agencies have been instructed to support the exercise.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Saturday lead the country in a national tree planting exercise.

According to State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu, the event which will be held at the Moi Forces Academy in Nairobi will be replicated at the county and sub-county levels.

The national event, whose theme is 'Panda Miti, Penda Kenya', will be graced by the President accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Esipisu urged members of public, corporates and other groups to heed the appeal by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry by planting trees as well as donating trees to Kenya Forest Service (KFS) or county governments.

This is in line with government plans to increase the forest cover in the country to 10 per cent before 2022.