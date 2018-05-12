12 May 2018

South Africa: Ramaphosa Joined By Scores of People in White River

President Cyril Ramaphosa was joined by hundreds of residents from the White River municipality in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning for one of his early morning walks.

Ramaphosa's early morning health walks have become a staple and have seen thousands of South Africans joining him across the country to make a positive change to their health.

"People knew I was coming to university and they felt it would be good to have a walk for the people of Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, to participate in the walk," he said.

Ramaphosa said people had heard he was coming to the university and had felt that it would be good for him to have a walk with them.

"I am very delighted, it means that many people are getting into the walking business," he said.

"It was a very good walk, 5km, people worked up a sweat. Many people were sweating, they were excited to be in the walk. It means that many South Africans want to start taking up a healthy lifestyle type of practice," he said.

Ramaphosa said he was pleased to see that it was not a once-off practice, but that people were adopting this lifestyle change.

"What pleases me is that many people here have already started their own walking process."

"This is spreading throughout the country. It is a good sign for us as South Africans. People can wake up in the morning, work up a sweat, [and] feel invigorated. It opens up the energy cells in your body," he said.

Ramaphosa said he was also pleased to see members of the ANC's Provincial Executive Committee, as well as the mayor and premier participate in the walk on Saturday.

