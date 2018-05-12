12 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Jumps to His Death to Evade Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man has died after jumping from a bridge onto the M4 freeway in Port Elizabeth in an attempt to evade arrest following a high-speed chase through the city on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, said the police members from the Flying Squad, K9 unit and Algoa Park police were busy following up on information in the central area on Friday, when one of them noticed a suspicious Toyota Corolla.

She said when police tried to stop the vehicle, using their blue lights, the driver had sped away from the police.

Janse van Rensburg said a high-speed chase then ensued, with the driver of the Toyota trying, on various occasions, to force one of the pursuing flying squad vehicles off the road.

She said the fleeing vehicle had driven down Russel Road, and entered the freeway heading into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a barrier.

Janse van Rensburg said three men and a woman who had been in the car had jumped out and tried to run away.

"The driver attempted to evade arrest by jumping from the bridge, ultimately resulting in his death," she said.

The remaining suspects, aged between 22 and 31, were arrested and will appear in court on Monday on charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

Janse van Rensburg said an inquest docket had also been opened in relation to the driver's death.

Source: News24

South Africa

Two Million in Foreign Currency Seized At Cape Town International Airport

South African Revenue Services (Sars) custom officials have confiscated almost R2m in foreign currency hidden in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.