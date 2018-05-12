12 May 2018

Kenya: Police Hunt for Kitui Native Who Torched Church, Jumped Bail and Fled to Somalia

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The National Police Service has circulated the photo of Al Shabaab terror suspect Anthony Mbele Munyasya alias Abdalla who sneaked into the country from neighboring Somalia.

Intelligence reports indicate that Munyasya has been fighting alongside the Al Shabaab in Somalia since 2014 and is believed to be part of a group of operatives that were to conduct attacks in Nairobi in February.

Prior to fleeing to Somalia, police records show Munyasya was a habitual offender who together with several other youths burnt down the Living Water Church in Kitui.

They were arrested and charged with arson, but he jumped bail and sneaked to Somalia.

Munyasya is a close associated of Abdimajit Hassan, another terror suspect who is currently facing terror charges for planning to conduct attacks in Nairobi.

Hassan was arrested in January after a Vehicle Borne Explosive Device was recovered by police in Merti, Isiolo County.

Police say Munyasya is a highly trained operative, armed and dangerous who has evaded a number of security operations to arrest him.

Following the arrest of Hassan, police have been pursuing Munyasya whom they suspect to be hiding in the country with the aim of carrying out terror attacks.

