Zimbabwe: Big Boost for Bako

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

ACE Zimbabwe's junior motocross rider Emmanuel Bako has received a huge morale booster ahead of next weekend's third round of the 2018 South African National Championship series when a local jewellery company - BetterBrands Jewellery - sponsored him with a brand new KTM bike.

The third round of this year's South African Nationals will be held next Saturday at Bloemfontein Offroad Club (BORC) track where a big field of South African and Zimbabwean riders is expected to descend on for this one-day race meeting in Bloemfontein.

And Bako (12), who is expected to compete in the 65cc and 85cc (Juniors) classes at this national event in South Africa, was all smiles on Thursday after he received his brand new bike from Pedzai Sakupwanya of BetterBrands Jewellery.

Speaking at the presentation function in Harare on Thursday, Sakupwanya said they decided to sponsor Bako with a brand new 2019 KTM bike after hearing about his exploits on the track during this year's South African motocross circuit where he has won almost all his races in the 65cc Class.

"We, as BetterBrands, would like to show the nation that we support sport. So, we are taking this opportunity to sponsor Emmanuel Bako with a brand new motorbike.

We would also like to encourage all the children of Zimbabwe to also focus on the sport they see they are talented in and we will be there to make your dreams come true," Sakupwanya said.

Bako could not hide his excitement following this kind gesture from BetterBrands and he promised to deliver the goods on his new bike during next weekend's third round of the 2018 South African National Championship series at BORC.

He now has three new bikes worth R165 000.

The Heritage School's Grade Six pupil is currently placed second in the 65cc Class Standings of the South African National Championship series with 91 points, one behind the leader Lucca Mynhardt of South Africa after the opening two rounds which were held at Rover in Port Elizabeth on February 17 and at KwaZulu-Natal's Thunder Valley on April 7.

In Port Elizabeth, Bako secured the first place on the podium ahead of Mynhardt before he came second overall at Thunder Valley.