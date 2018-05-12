Zimbabwe: Ndiraya Wary of Caps Utd

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya says he is not reading a lot into CAPS United's inconsistent form this season when his high-flying charges tackle the Green Machine at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The match is set to be broadcast live on national television.

Ndiraya's team march into tomorrow's battle having gone for 10 matches without tasting defeat and top the standings.

The Mhondoro team are on 26 points, one above second-placed FC Platinum, while the Green Machine are a further 10 points down with 16 points.

Makepekepe have gone for two matches without a win after falling 0-1 to Chicken Inn at home and drawing 1-1 away to Shabanie.

But, Ndiraya believes CAPS United are a big club which deserve respect.

Ngezi have failed to pick even a single point against CAPS United in Harare having suffered defeats in their two previous visits at the giant stadium.

In 2016, the Mhondoro team were beaten 0-1 while last year they fell 0-3.

"We are happy that we have all our players available for selection and that is really exciting to the technical team because the scenario gives us so many options to choose our team from," said Ndiraya. "In fact, to have two days of rest after our match against Yadah gave our players more time to rest and they came back rejuvenated and prepared for our first big match away from home.

"So we started our preparations on Tuesday and we hope to finish up preparations tomorrow (today) before we travel to Harare.

"CAPS United have dropped points in their previous matches, but we are not reading much into that. CAPS are a big team, they are a fantastic team with a fantastic coach.

"They have dropped points, but they remain a very strong side. Their form doesn't make them easy to beat. It is a very big match which will obviously be tough. We really want to win the match.

"We are treating CAPS United as a big team and not judging them on their form. A team with a lot of experience and good players. They are a team which can get a result that they want. That is what is on our minds. We are going to Harare with a mentality to try and face a very difficult team which have always done well against us."

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has named a strong 19-member squad to do duty for his club tomorrow.

The championship-winning gaffer has included defender Godwin Goriyati in the squad for the first time this season.

Goriyati finished as one of the best performers at Makepekepe last season, but the return of the experienced Dennis Dauda from Yadah meant the defender was overlooked for the first 10 games of the campaign.

Nigerian striker Abasarim Chidiebere and Oscar Machapa have not been included in the team.

"Ngezi are a big team and they are doing well in the league. The fact that they have not been beaten in 10 matches speaks volumes of how strong they are as a team. The match is going to be tough. The better team of the day will win," said Chitembwe.

Fixtures:

Today:

FC Platinum v Triangle United (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo City v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Harare City v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Tomorrow:

CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields, Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)