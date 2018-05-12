12 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sauti Sol's Bein Baraza's Girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka Lands Radio Job

By Thomas Matiko

Sauti Sol's outspoken vocalist Bien Aime Baraza's girlfriend, Chiki Onwukwe is set to join rapper Timmy Tdat and Mwalimu Rachel as a presenter in the newly launched NRG Radio.

The 30-year-old fitness instructor and dance choreographer will be the third presenter to be hired at the entertainment radio station owned by showbiz tycoon Kevin Mulei, who is also the CEO of Mo Sound Events and founder of Groove Awards.

Chiki also goes by the name Chiki Kuruka a nickname she got from Citizen TV weight loss competition Slim Possible, which made her famous.

NRG Radio is not yet fully operational in terms of programming and with Chiki coming on board, the station will now be have two shows with the newest presenter set host the GameShow.

Chiki broke the news with a post on her Instagram account saying that her show starts next week.

Kuruka took to her social media posting "So happy to announce my new project on @nrgradioke like I'm soooooo psyched! What is it??? It's a GAMESHOW!!!! We are gunna have the whole works, studio audience, high NRG games (see what I did there), and the best bit is EVERYONE is welcome! We start next week so you guys have 2 days to DM me about getting involved and honoring me as my first guests"

Despite being in a relationship with her famous boyfriend, the half Nigerian-half Swiss has been striving to get out of Bein's shadow and build a brand of her own in the Kenyan showbiz industry.

