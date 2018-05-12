12 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Coach Koops Appeals to AFC Leopards for Payment

By John Ashihundu

Veteran coach Jan Koops has appealed to his former employer, Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards, to release money owed to him to enable him settle his medical bill.

Dutchman Koops has worked as AFC Leopards coach on two occasions, and the club owes him Sh2.5 million.

Koops, who has been undergoing treatment for hernia at Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi for three weeks, has been detained at the medical facility over an unpaid bill.

On Friday, he was released from the hospital after reaching an agreement with the management on how he will pay the balance of Sh212,000 on a monthly basis.

The former AFC Leopards coach has expressed disappointment on how his former employer has handled his contract, saying that the club also ignored his plea for help.

"I couldn't force people to assist, but the leadership of AFC Leopards must always appreciate their former coaches and even former players who brought glory to the club," said Koops.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is also the club's patron paid Sh100,000 to the hospital, and promised to settle the remainder of the bill.

Koops served as the club's technical adviser until February when his contract expired. He had incurred a medical bill of Sh412,000, but managed to settle Sh200,000 with the help of well wishers.

"I thank my friends and Ingwe fans who contributed towards payment of my medical bill, even those who sent as little as Sh20," he said.

