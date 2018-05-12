12 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dons Set for Crunch Talks With Their Employer Over Strike

By Ouma Wanzala

University staff and their employer are set for a meeting on Saturday starting at 10am, renewing hope that the prolonged dons' strike will be called off.

The meeting by Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) is expected to end the more than two-month strike that has paralysed learning in public institutions.

Lecturers have been under pressure to return to class after several universities withheld their salaries.

Some have already resumed work after they signed commitment letters with their respective universities.

JKUAT is the latest university to recall students after Moi, Kenyatta, Technical University of Kenya among several others.

The talks have been convened by the chief negotiator Isaac Mbeche, who also the Deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Nairobi (UoN).

It follows several meetings that have been held by the unions and Education secretary Amina Mohamed and University Education PS Japheth Ntiba separately this week.

At UoN where learning has been going on for the last two weeks, more than 35 lecturers have been suspended and others threatened with eviction from their houses unless they resume work.

Uasu Secretary general Constantine Wasonga in the past has maintained that they will only call off the strike once they have received an offer from the government.

They are demanding Sh38billion for the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement.

However, on Saturday morning he could not be reached for comment on whether they will call off the strike.

