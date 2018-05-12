Tunisia: Youth - PM Launches 'No Hate' Campaign

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced Friday in Gammarth the launch of the national campaign "no hate" by presiding over the closing of the 6th session of the Mediterranean Federation (Youth and Universal Citizenship) organised by the National Observatory of Youth under the banner "together to establish the values of peace, work and the primacy of institutions".

"This two-year national initiative (May 2018-May 2020) which associates 45 states will concern all areas of education, sports, politics and neighborhoods to devote the values of difference, respect for personal freedoms and the fight against violence, "he said.

He appealed to the various organisations and associations to join this campaign.

The Prime Minister deplored the extent of the phenomenon of violence among young people, family, educational institutions or sports venues, saying that Tunisia in its effort to fight against violence, extremism and violence and hate has established a national programme to combat these phenomena as well as an electronic platform for the alternative speech launched by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He also emphasised the importance accorded by the Government of National Unity to young people and its concern to train a new generation active in the economic and social field and imbued with universal and democratic values.

Chahed commended that 37% of municipal council seats won by lists of young people under 35 during the last municipal elections, despite the low turnout that raises the problem of the causes of voter alienation .

The Prime Minister announced in this regard the launch of a survey of young people that will bring together 10 thousand young people aged 15 to 29 on the reasons for this disaffection, in addition to other aspects related to education, employment , health, environment and participation in public affairs. The survey will begin on June 20th and the preliminary report will be prepared in September 2018.

Chahed, who was accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Majdoline Cherni, Secretary of State for Youth Abdelkadous Saadoui, and Director of the National Observatory of Youth, Imene Belhadi, learned about the workshops organised during this session, whose main themes are "youth participation in local governance", "youth mobility in the Euro-Mediterranean area" and the exchange of experiences and good practices on youth participation and activating their role in public life ".

The 6th session of the Mediterranean University, organised in collaboration also with the north-south centre of the European Council, enabled the training of 220 young leaders from 32 countries in Europe, east and south of the Mediterranean, including Tunisia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Austria, Brittany, Catalonia, Cyprus, Russia, Azerbaijan and Portugal.