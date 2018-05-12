Egypt Stresses Keen On Full Support for South Sudan in All Fields

Saturday 12 May 2018 - 11:29 AM

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati conveyed a verbal message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

In a statement on Friday 11/05/2018, Spokesman for the Irrigation Ministry Hossam el Imam said that the message asserted Egypt's full support for South Sudan in all fields at the regional and international levels.

During their meeting, the minister reviewed with Kiir vistas of cooperation between the two countries in the water resources development field, as well as projects carried in this domain, he said.

They also reviewed the regional water situation, the spokesman added.

During his two-day visit to South Sudan, the minister held a series of meetings with the South Sudanese vice president and the ministers of water resources, youth and sports and culture to discuss boosting cooperation between Cairo and Juba.

The minister also inaugurated a gauging station in Mongalla in Jubek State in South Sudan, on the east side of the Bahr al Jebel or White Nile river.

He also underlined there are many projects carried out by Egypt in South Sudan, citing the establishment of a river marina in November 2010 in Wau city in northwestern South Sudan, on the western bank of the Jur River, in Wau County, Wau State.

A river marina was built in Kuajok city in Gogrial State, Bahr el Ghazal Region, he added.

He said that six groundwater-dependent potable water stations have been completed in Jubay city, in addition to water supply networks.

A feasibility study on Wau multi-purpose dam's project was finalized, the minister noted.

The dam in Western Bahr el Ghazal is an integrated water resources management and development project, which will provide fresh and clean drinking water, generate electricity and irrigation water to the inhabitants of Wau town.