Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Reacts to Davido's Comments On Her Relationship With Wizkid

Nigerians have been expressing their views suspecting that there is something special going on between popular Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Wizkid due to their level closeness.

Davido in a recent tweet might have confirmed the relationship between the pair.

Wizkid recently shared a tweet, stating that he is looking for a sister in reference to Davido's Assurance song.

Wizkid wrote: "I'm looking for a sister," part of the lyrics to Davido's Assurance song dedicated to his lover, Chioma and OBO responded saying "Tiwa our sister ooo (laughter emoji) STAR BOY."

I am looking for a sister o! https://t.co/dAcQtHL4fZ

- Wizkid (@wizkidayo) May 11, 2018

Davido then replied calling Tiwa to the tweet. The mother of one immediately took to her Twitter page to reply Davido.

Tiwa our sista ooo 😂😂😂 STAR BOY !! ⭐️ https://t.co/lvWll6nGOd

- Davido (@iam_Davido) May 11, 2018

Tiwa Savage who is arguably the queen of female Nigerian singers replied Davido in a tweet.

🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️ by jejely on my #TiwasVibehttps://t.co/oMMxDbgC8V

- Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) May 11, 2018