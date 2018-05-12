12 May 2018

Nigeria: 11,639 Delegates to Participate in APC Congress in Katsina

Katsina - The All Progressives Congress in Katsina State says it expects no fewer than 11, 639 delegates to participate in its local government congress in the state.

Mr Zakari Muhammad The chairman, Katsina State Local Governments Congress Committee, said this in a news conference in Katsina on Saturday, observing the delegates would come from the 361 wards across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He further explained that the three senators from the state, 15 members of the House of Representatives, 34 members of the State House of Assembly and 34 party chairmen, were also part of the delegates.

He said that the congress would be conducted in secret ballot system on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

The chairman said that election would take place even where there is consensus among contestants, assuring the public of adequate security personnel at congress venues.

He said that only the delegates would be allowed to enter the venues to ensure smooth exercise and the results would be announced at the venue immediately after counting votes, while the winner would be declared there.

He, however, noted that aggrieved persons had the freedom to forward their complaints to the committee to ensure fairness and justice to all party members.

He observed that the party had received only one petition during the last ward congress in the state.

"We have learnt from the past ward congresses, so, we are determined to improve on this, though, we have not recorded hiccups, but this one will also be a hitch-free exercise," he said.(NAN)

