Nigeria: Imo APC Crisis - Ex-Senator's Aide, Three Others Arrested

The Nigeria Police Force said it arrested four suspects for criminal conspiracy, forgery, stealing and unlawful possession of electoral materials meant for the aborted APC ward congress in Imo.

The suspects are: Ikpamezie Innocent, 39; principal suspect and Special Adviser on a electoral matters to Hope Uzodinma; Lawrence Archibong, 34, Kelechi Affonne, 27 and Joseph Martins, 28.

The force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that exhibits recovered from them included: 68 APC result sheets, six APC Local Government Area result sheets, 130 APC delegates nomination forms and six LGA APC ward officers and delegates list.

Mr Moshood said that the suspects were trailed and arrested on Saturday by the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad at Seredib Hotel in Wuse II, Abuja.

He said that the principal suspect, Mr Innocent, confessed that all the electoral materials were given to them by Iyke Njoku, Zonal Coordinator, Owerri Municipality, to Mr Uzodimma.

The spokesman said that the suspects confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

"Investigation is in progress and effort is being intensified to arrest Njoku and other suspects still at large,"he said.

Mr Moshood said that the suspects would all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the APC suspended the local government congress in Imo following allegations the ward congress was manipulated.

The state governor, Rochas Okorocha, accused other APC leaders in the state, including Mr Uzodinma, of manipulating the process.

The APC secretariat in Imo was also burnt down by yet to be identified persons.