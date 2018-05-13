13 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Pastor Finds Wife in Bed With Lover in Their Matrimonial Home, Whacks Her With an Electric Cable, Jailed

Marondera — A pastor here has been remanded in custody facing charges of assaulting his wife after he found her in their matrimonial bed with another man.

According to prosecutor Courage Chakawa, sometime last month, David Kangide, 40, found his wife Nyasha Alimos, 33, in bed at their matrimonial home with another man.

This incensed Kangide who assaulted his wife with an electric cable while her unnamed lover managed to escape. In a fit of rage, the pastor also grabbed an electric kettle and used it to attack Alimos before she escaped to report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Kangide.

Pleading for bail before Magistrate Arnold Maburo last week, Kangide admitted to assaulting his wife but said he had acted as such as he was infuriated after finding his wife in bed at home with another man in one of their bedrooms.

However, despite the pastor's pleas Maburo denied him bail and he was remanded in custody to 21 May for trial.

