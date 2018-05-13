Zimbabwe: Energy Mutodi Loses $13k to a Bogus Clearing Agent

HARARE businessman and musician, Energy Mutodi recently lost $13 000 to a bogus agent in a botched vehicle registration deal.

The suspect, Memory Kashangura, 42, of Mabvuku was arraigned before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba answering to fraud charges.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody to Monday for bail application.

According to the state, Kashangura purportedly committed the offence in 2010 when Mutodi imported two buses from South Africa on temporary import permit.

The temporary permits later expired and the complainant approached the accused person who was a vehicle registration agent in order to register his buses.

Kashangura then charged Mutodi $13000 for both buses.

Court heard Kashangura told the complainant that some of the money was for payment of import duty.

Kashangura went on to produce counterfeit and fraudulent registration books and converted the money to personal use.

The court heard that checks were later done at Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and they confirmed that the two buses did not pay import duty.

It was discovered that Kashangura converted Mutodi's money which was supposed to be used as payment for import duty, into his own personal use.

On March 27 2011, Mutodi was approached by detectives who told him the two buses were fraudulently registered leading to Kashangura's arrest.