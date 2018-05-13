13 May 2018

Kenya: All 40 Persons Reported Missing in Solai Dam Tragedy Accounted for

The Kenya Red Cross estimates that up to 500 families are affected in the tragedy after their houses were swept away when a dam in Solai collapsed.
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — The authorities on Saturday said all 40 persons reported missing from the Solai dam tragedy have been accounted for.

Rift Valley Regional Co-ordinator Mwongo Chimwaga reported that two names were repeated on the list of the missing, 16 others were located in the camps and 21 were positively identified as part of the 45 deceased by relatives.

And the last name on the list was James Kemer who "had run to neighbors during the tragedy."

The death toll from Wednesday's dam burst therefore stands at 45.

On Wednesday night, a privately owned dam burst its banks and it's gushing waters swept away homes and claimed lives of those residing in villages downstream.

An investigation has been launched to determine if there's any criminal culpability to go round but the Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe and Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka have already taken the position that the owner of the farm bears no criminal responsibility blaming climate change.

