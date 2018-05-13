Photo: Screenshot/JacarandaFM

Luvo Manyonga - Olympic long jumper

IAAF World Championship winner and Rio Olympic Games Long Jump hero Luvo Manyonga was the best of the South Africans on Saturday, winning the men's competition at the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, China.

Manyonga took the lead in the fourth round, leaping the same distance as Chinese athlete Shi Yuhao (8.43m), but he went on to cement the victory with a Season's Best of 8.56m in round six - which was the best jump in the world this year.

Wenda Nel took fourth place in the 400m Hurdles Women race in 55.63, while Sunette Viljoen finished sixth in the Javelin Throw contest with a 60.79m heave. Rynette van Rensburg ended eighth in the 800m Men battle in 1:46.57.

"Thank you to all athletes for the hard work, because every competition has its new challenges and dynamics," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"I congratulate Manyonga and his coach plus all support staff behind all athletes."

The third of 14 legs in the IAAF Diamond League series will be held in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, May 26.

Source: Sport24