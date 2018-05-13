12 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Hangs Himself, Wife and Toddler Stabbed to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

year-old man hung himself from a tree after apparently stabbing his girlfriend, 23, and two-year-old son to death at Ga Thoka village in Mankweng policing area outside Polokwane on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mohlaka Mashiane, said police had been alerted by a passerby, who had noticed the man hanging from a tree. He said police and emergency services were called and, on their arrival, the man was certified dead.

Mashiane said police had then traced the man's address to a rented house in the village, and had on their arrival found the girlfriend and the toddler lying on the floor in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds on both their bodies.

"The police condemn any act of violence perpetrated against women and children and we urge everybody experiencing family problems to consult relevant authorities for assistance," he said.

Mashiane said the motive for the incident was not known, but domestic related problems could be ruled out.

Source: News24

South Africa

Long Jump Hero Manyonga Tastes Victory in Shanghai

IAAF World Championship winner and Rio Olympic Games Long Jump hero Luvo Manyonga was the best of the South Africans on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.