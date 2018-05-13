Kenya: Gor Mahia Fall to Hull City in Friendly

English Championship side Hull City Sunday beat Kenya's national soccer champions Gor Mahia 4-3 in penalty shootout to lift the SportPesa title.

The clash at Nairobi's Safaricom Kasarani Stadium ended 0-0 in the regulation time.

Both sides squandered several scoring chances, with the Kenyans taking the Lion's share.

The match was organised by betting firm SportPesa, the sponsors of the two teams.

It was relayed live by NTV.

Gor Mahia are in contention for the African Confederation Cup.

They are grouped together with USM Alger of Algeria, Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania and Rayon Sport of Rwanda .

The Kenyans have already played Rayon Sport, holding them 1-1 in Kigali.

Uganda-born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere put Gor ahead on 10 minutes and Eric Rutanga levelled midway through the first half when his free-kick flew into the net.