Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Denies Statement, Warns Mischief Makers

Ex-minister of finance Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has on Sunday distanced herself from a statement credited to her, saying that she never said 'yesterday's scavengers are today's saints'.

Reports from social media have it that Okonjo-Iweala had referred to some members of the current administration as 'scavengers of yesterday and today's saints' in her book titled, 'Fighting Corruption is Dangerous'.

An allegation she publicly denied on Sunday via her official tweeter handle and warned purveyors of fake news to desist from further publication of false statement.

Her words, "At no point in my book, 'Fighting Corruption is Dangerous', did I say 'yesterday's scavengers are today's saints'.

"While I appreciate all the reviews and discourse the book is generating at home and abroad; mischief-makers who wish to add their comments should get their own copy of the book so that they can make intelligent contributions, rather than putting words in my mouth."