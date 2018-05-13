Kenya: Recovery Centres Set Up for Solai Tragedy Victims

Emotions ran high during a prayer meeting held at Energy village on Sunday in honour of those who died on Wednesday in the Patel dam tragedy.

The meeting was held where a PCEA church stood before it was swept away by the deluge that engulfed the village when Patel dam burst releasing more than 70 million litres of water downstream.

Affected families, friends and local leaders were among those attended the meeting.

National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai said they are now opening recovery centres and starting reconstruction.

"Our aim is now to offer humanitarian support and exit strategy for the families so that they can go back to their lives," said Mr Masai.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui announced that a national interdenominational prayer session will be held on Wednesday.

"We are inviting Kenyans to join us on this day to stand together with the Solai community in prayers," he said.

He said the 40 people who were reported as missing have been accounted for after reconciliation of lists of those currently living at the Solai Boys Secondary School and bodies at Nakuru County and Nakuru County Referral Hospital mortuaries.

"We are working to ensure the people are independent and will go back to their work and continue with their lives," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said that the County Government had waived mortuary and postmortem fees for families.

He said that a desk will be set to help those who lost their national identification cards apply for replacements.

A separate prayer meeting was held at Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Lanet. Members of the church held a fundraiser for the victims and said they will mobilise their branches countrywide to donate.

The church leadership said the donations will be delivered to the affected families in Solai on Wednesday.

More well-wishers have continued to stream to Solai High School to offer victims much-needed support.