13 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Recovery Centres Set Up for Solai Tragedy Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magdalene Wanja

Emotions ran high during a prayer meeting held at Energy village on Sunday in honour of those who died on Wednesday in the Patel dam tragedy.

The meeting was held where a PCEA church stood before it was swept away by the deluge that engulfed the village when Patel dam burst releasing more than 70 million litres of water downstream.

Affected families, friends and local leaders were among those attended the meeting.

National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai said they are now opening recovery centres and starting reconstruction.

"Our aim is now to offer humanitarian support and exit strategy for the families so that they can go back to their lives," said Mr Masai.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui announced that a national interdenominational prayer session will be held on Wednesday.

"We are inviting Kenyans to join us on this day to stand together with the Solai community in prayers," he said.

He said the 40 people who were reported as missing have been accounted for after reconciliation of lists of those currently living at the Solai Boys Secondary School and bodies at Nakuru County and Nakuru County Referral Hospital mortuaries.

"We are working to ensure the people are independent and will go back to their work and continue with their lives," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Julius Kavita said that the County Government had waived mortuary and postmortem fees for families.

He said that a desk will be set to help those who lost their national identification cards apply for replacements.

A separate prayer meeting was held at Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Lanet. Members of the church held a fundraiser for the victims and said they will mobilise their branches countrywide to donate.

The church leadership said the donations will be delivered to the affected families in Solai on Wednesday.

More well-wishers have continued to stream to Solai High School to offer victims much-needed support.

Kenya

Nations in New Push to Boost Intra-Africa Trade

The African Continental Free Trade Area's (AfCFTA) potential as a tool for driving industrialisation, economic… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.