South Africa: Alleged Explosive Device Found At Previously Attacked KZN Mosque

A device resembling what appears to be a bomb has been found in a KwaZulu-Natal mosque that was attacked leaving one dead last week.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said his officers evacuated several residences in the Ottawa area and cleared the mosque "after a device resembling a bomb has been found inside the building".

"The device connected to a Nokia mobile phone was found under the Moulanas chair. It was moved by a worshipper."

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that bomb disposal units were on scene to verify the nature of the device.

Balram advised the public to stay clear of the area while the police bomb disposal units converged.

One person was killed after attackers slit his throat.

Two other people were stabbed, and the Imam Hussain Mosque on Old Main Road in Ottawa was set alight on Thursday.

