13 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Explosive Device Found At Previously Attacked KZN Mosque

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
(File photo).

A device resembling what appears to be a bomb has been found in a KwaZulu-Natal mosque that was attacked leaving one dead last week.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said his officers evacuated several residences in the Ottawa area and cleared the mosque "after a device resembling a bomb has been found inside the building".

"The device connected to a Nokia mobile phone was found under the Moulanas chair. It was moved by a worshipper."

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that bomb disposal units were on scene to verify the nature of the device.

Balram advised the public to stay clear of the area while the police bomb disposal units converged.

One person was killed after attackers slit his throat.

Two other people were stabbed, and the Imam Hussain Mosque on Old Main Road in Ottawa was set alight on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Neilson to Appoint Cape Town Mayoral Committee

Acting Cape Town mayor Ian Neilson will be appointing his mayoral committee on Monday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.