Kenya: Lupita Tipped for Leading Role in 'Black Panther 2'

Film producer, director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler has disclosed that he is more than ready to make a female Black Panther spinoff movie with Lupita Nyong'o as the lead actor.

From a budget of 200 million dollars availed to him by the Marvel Studios, the 31-year-older American produced a 95% cast black super hero movie Black Panther which now sits at position 9 among the highest grossing film of all time.

Since the movie's release on January 29, 2018 the film is reported to have made over $1 billion as of March 18, 2018.

In the movie, Oscar award winning actress Lupita plays the role of Nakia, girlfriend to Black Panther, King T'Challa,

With the movie's great success, there have been talks of producing Black Panther 2, with Coogler now reportedly keen on casting the women involved in the first project as the main stars.

During an interview with movie critic Elvis Mitchell at the Cannes Film festival last week, Coogler said he feels that the women actors in Black Panther were a major factor in the movie's success.

'LADIES OF WAKANDA'

"I think you could argue they (women) are more important (than the men in the movie). There's a whole section of the film where T'Challa is out of the movie and you're just following the women. That's one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it," Coogler said.

On the possibilities of the production of a spinoff with the 'ladies of Wakanda' Coogler said:

"Oh! Man. That would be amazing if the opportunity came up. We have these actresses who could easily carry their own movie Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Zuri). Some of them have before. We were so fortunate. I would watch a movie with them."

That opportunity for Coogler could be on the pipeline if the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sentiment while in an interview with online magazine Collider last month, is anything to by.

When he was asked if there are any plans for Black Panther 2, Fergie response was "We definitely want Ryan to come back and that's actively being worked out right now. When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be."