Ethiopia, Qatar to Heighten Bilateral Relations

Foreign Affairs Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu held discussion with Qatari Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar on bilateral and regional issues.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia and Qatar has been working together on various sectors and the two Foreign Ministers conferred on how to boost-up their bilateral relations.

The Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has paid an official visit to Ethiopia last April, while the former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn also paid an official visit to Qatar in November 2017.

The two countries have signed agreements to boost their economic and diplomatic relations during visit.

Waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passports and protection of investment are among the agreements signed between the two countries.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu was paid an official visit to New Delhi to participate in the second Ethio-Indian Joint Ministerial Commission meeting held on May 9, 2018.

In the meeting, which focused on enhancing collaboration in regional and global issues, Workneh called for the friendship of the two countries to grow in the strategic direction.