13 May 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Egypt Beefs Up Security Outside Metro Stations After Fare Rise Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo/Egypt — Egypt deployed security forces outside metro stations on Sunday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of commuters staged rare protests against fare hikes.

Security sources said at least 22 people were detained by police during "limited and sporadic protests" on Saturday at several metro stations by commuters demanding the price hikes be reversed. They said most had been released, while three were ordered detained for 24 hours pending further investigation.

The government says higher fares are needed to keep the loss-making metro running and to finance new extensions being built to serve more of the capital city's 25 million people. It has also committed to sharply reducing state subsidies as part of a 2016 loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, pushing up living costs for millions of Egyptians.

The price rises, which came into effect on Friday, saw the cost of some metro tickets tripled.

"The (price) increase will generate about 1 billion pounds ($56.37 million)," Transportation Minister Hesham Arafat told private television channel Sada al-Balad late on Saturday.

Egypt

Egypt Stresses Keen On Full Support for South Sudan in All Fields

Saturday 12 May 2018 - 11:29 AM Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.