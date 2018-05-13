Africa: At Com 2018, Ministers Discuss Agriculture's Potential to Power Africa's Economic Growth

Photo: Africa Centre for Economic Transformation

A major study by the Africa Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET) highlights how transforming agriculture can stimulate economic development across the continent.

press release

All is set for the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.One of the key side events that will be held during the conference will focus on agriculture's potential to power Africa's economic transformation.

The side event is jointly organized by the Economic Commission for Africa's Regional Integration and Trade Division (RITD) and the African Center for Economic Transformation under the title; 'A force to be reckoned with: Agriculture Powering Africa's Economic Transformation'.

Nassirou Ba, an Economic Affairs Officer in the RITD, says the main objective of the side event is to share the key findings of Agriculture Powering Africa's Economic Transformation.

Agriculture Powering Africa's Economic Transformation is the second African Transformation Report published by the African Center for Economic Transformation. The report focuses on developing agriculture that will drive economic transformation in Africa.

"The event will provide evidence-based information to policymakers and other stakeholders on how to go about modelling inclusive structural transformation through agricultural modernization and agro-processing policies that link smallholders to input and output markets," said Mr. Ba.

On expected outcomes, the Economic Affairs Officer, said the event will provide a platform to discuss African economic transformation that is powered by agriculture, with a view to achieving inclusive growth; allow ministers and participants to share information on opportunities and challenges and contribute to an agenda for Africa's agricultural transformation; and outline next steps, including partnerships and upcoming forums.

Officials of the ministries of finance, economic planning and industry, agriculture; regional and national planners; investors and farmers' organizations are some of those expected to attend the side event.

The event would be held at the United Nations Conference Centre from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on 13 May 2018.

For details about the conference, related videos and information for participants, visit:

https://www.uneca.org/cfm2018

For more on the Side Events:

https://www.uneca.org/cfm2018/pages/side-events-and-other-meetings

For details on the Regional Coordination Mechanism:

https://www.uneca.org/rcm19

Join the conversation at @ECA_Official: #2018COM ; #AfCFTA