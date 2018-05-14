OUSTED G40 faction member and former ruling party's national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's people are still in control of Zanu PF structures throughout the country, aggrieved War Veterans have said.

The liberation fighters said this was evidenced by how the party's primary elections were conducted where some cell registers where manipulated and genuine members were not allowed to vote because most of the district and provincial chairpersons were imposed by Kasukuwere.

They also accused Kasukuwere's people of blocking them (war vets) from taking leadership and strategic positions within the party.

Mashonaland West War Veterans association chairperson Cornelius Muoni said the liberation fighters were all side-lined or elbowed out and prevented from participating in the just ended Zanu PF primary elections.

"Money changed hands and people were told not to vote for bare-footed War Veterans, as most of us lacked resources," said Muoni at their interface with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at City Sports Centre in Harare Friday.

"We were using public transport and they used Mercedes Benz and Prado luxury cars to campaign and voters were told to dump us."

"We feel that we have been side-lined by Kasukuwere's people after we have been in the trenches until the New Dispensation."

His sentiments were also echoed by Matabeleland South chairperson Section Ncube who said G4O remnants were still running the show.

"G40 cabal members used money to manipulate the outcome of the primary elections and most people who won in our province are members of the cabal," he said.

"They must be removed from the party as a matter of urgency."

Sonie Mguni from Matabeleland North also concurred.

"Those candidates must be disqualified while those who masterminded the impositions must be brought to book," said Mguni.

War Veteran's leadership were the first to openly declare their support and allegiance to Mnangagwa to take over which did not go down well with the former president Robert Mugabe and most of them were expelled from the party and arrested for undermining the office of the presidency.