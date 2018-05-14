MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa says his new government will take over Kondozi farm from Scholarship minister Chris Mushohwe so that it becomes productive and benefit the people of Marange and surrounding communities once again.

The Alliance leader said the minister has failed to fully utilize the land for the benefit of local communities, adding "Mushohwe has reduced a once promising farm into a white elephant".

Mushohwe is the sitting legislator for Mutare West constituency.

Chamisa made these remarks while addressing an MDC Alliance rally held at Bambazonke Business Centre in Marange Sunday.

Before the land reform programme in 2000, Kondozi farm used to be a major producer and exporter of horticultural products to the European Union (EU) and United States of America markets contributing to the country's forex reserves.

The farm also used to create employment for thousands of locals as well as spending close to over $10 million annually on subcontracting local small holder farmers.

However, after the land reform programme, the farm became a shell after government officials looted and vandalized the equipment.

But Chamisa said Kondozi Farm must be revived so that it can benefit the nation as it used to do before it was taken over by Mushohwe.

"As soon as are we elected into office, let's take back Kondozi and revive it. It should develop the lives of local communities and earn the country foreign currency. We will retire Mushohwe and we will make sure he will do what he knows best and let Kondozi do its best. We want to also revive Tanganda and Cairns," said Chamisa.

He also described Mushohwe as a selfish leader after the constructed at tarred road which ends at his homestead.

"We cannot have a situation where a tarred road ends at the leader's homestead. It's only that President Emmerson Mnangagwa does know this.

Had he known he would just say Chamisa takeover I can't make it anymore. There is need for new blood to move the country forward," said Chamisa.