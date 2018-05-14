Nigeria: Congresses Show APC Party of Violence - PDP‎

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being violence prone and of dragging the nation towards a state of anarchy.

It said the party was doing this by engaging in actions that instigate bloody conflicts and breakdown of law and order among Nigerians.

The party said this in a statement on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, while reacting to the recent ward and local government congresses of the APC which was characterised by violence and killings in some communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killings that occurred during the ‎congresses in states like Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Gombe.

The PDP expressed horror at the rate of violence which it claims has been "the way of the (APC) party since its emergence".

The statement read in part:

"We are terrified by the spate of violence, mayhem, bloodletting and massive corruption associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), both in governance and its internal activities.

"Since its emergence, the APC and its leaders have continued to drag our nation towards a state of anarchy by engaging in actions that instigate bloody conflicts and breakdown of law and order among Nigerians, including in their fold as a party.

"From the rascally attempt to overrun a court of competent jurisdiction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to halt the wheel of justice, the burning of their own secretariat in Owerri, Imo state, the gruesome murder of their own members in Lagos and Oyo States to the malignant disputation and lust for power by its leaders across the nation, it is clear that the APC is not organic but a soulless mob without any form of conscience and integrity; an 'evil wind that blows no good'."

According to the party, party congresses which are designed to allow members interface and resolve divergences amicably "has been an issue for the APC as it could not actuate this simplest tradition of political parties, making its congress a threat to our democracy."

"APC has become a symbol and harbinger of malevolence, which, by every indication, is on a sordid throttle of taking our nation to the long forgotten state of nature where only the mighty rules; the state of anarchy.

"From its cannibalistic proclivities, the world can see why the APC and its insensitive federal government care less about the lives and welfare of Nigerians, resulting in the escalation of violence, bloodletting, mass killings, extra-judicial executions, persecution of citizens, abuse of human rights, constitutional violations, including invasion of the National Assembly as well as attack on federal lawmakers and judicial officers," the statement added.

The PDP charged Nigerians, "irrespective of creed, class or sectional persuasion, to be at alert, look beyond personal interests, rise in unison and use all democratic instruments to stop the APC in this dangerous drive to further wreck the nation and plunge it into a state of anarchy."