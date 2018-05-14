13 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Congresses Show APC Party of Violence - PDP‎

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being violence prone and of dragging the nation towards a state of anarchy.

It said the party was doing this by engaging in actions that instigate bloody conflicts and breakdown of law and order among Nigerians.

The party said this in a statement on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, while reacting to the recent ward and local government congresses of the APC which was characterised by violence and killings in some communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killings that occurred during the ‎congresses in states like Lagos, Rivers, Delta, and Gombe.

The PDP expressed horror at the rate of violence which it claims has been "the way of the (APC) party since its emergence".

The statement read in part:

"We are terrified by the spate of violence, mayhem, bloodletting and massive corruption associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), both in governance and its internal activities.

"Since its emergence, the APC and its leaders have continued to drag our nation towards a state of anarchy by engaging in actions that instigate bloody conflicts and breakdown of law and order among Nigerians, including in their fold as a party.

"From the rascally attempt to overrun a court of competent jurisdiction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to halt the wheel of justice, the burning of their own secretariat in Owerri, Imo state, the gruesome murder of their own members in Lagos and Oyo States to the malignant disputation and lust for power by its leaders across the nation, it is clear that the APC is not organic but a soulless mob without any form of conscience and integrity; an 'evil wind that blows no good'."

According to the party, party congresses which are designed to allow members interface and resolve divergences amicably "has been an issue for the APC as it could not actuate this simplest tradition of political parties, making its congress a threat to our democracy."

"APC has become a symbol and harbinger of malevolence, which, by every indication, is on a sordid throttle of taking our nation to the long forgotten state of nature where only the mighty rules; the state of anarchy.

"From its cannibalistic proclivities, the world can see why the APC and its insensitive federal government care less about the lives and welfare of Nigerians, resulting in the escalation of violence, bloodletting, mass killings, extra-judicial executions, persecution of citizens, abuse of human rights, constitutional violations, including invasion of the National Assembly as well as attack on federal lawmakers and judicial officers," the statement added.

The PDP charged Nigerians, "irrespective of creed, class or sectional persuasion, to be at alert, look beyond personal interests, rise in unison and use all democratic instruments to stop the APC in this dangerous drive to further wreck the nation and plunge it into a state of anarchy."

Nigeria

Nigerian Mother Sues United Airlines for Kicking Her, Children Out of Plane

A Nigerian mother-of-two, Queen Obioma, has sued United Airlines, claiming she and her two children were booted from its… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.