Nigeria: Another Person Killed, Three Injured in Violence At APC Congress

On the day one person was killed in Lagos, a member of the All Progressive Congress in Gombe State was killed on Saturday during the party's local government congress.

Three other people were injured in the violence that occurred during the party's local government congress in Deba town, headquarters of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state,

The police in the state confirmed the casualty and said two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The police spokesperson, Mary Mallum, said the violence was between youth factions of the APC in the area. She said the incident is already being investigated.

An eyewitness, Sani Deba, identified the dead victim to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Deba said the Salihu Dage was killed after voting had ended and during collation.

He said five people sustained injuries in the violence.

He named the injured as Abdullahi Umar, Abdullahi Puma, Shu'aibu and two others.

The violence in Gombe is not an exception during the nationwide APC congress.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how one person was killed during the same local government congress in Lagos State.

Nurudeen Olanose was allegedly shot at Central School, Dopemu, during a fracas that ensued after voting had ended on Saturday.

Deaths and violence were also recorded in some states during the APC ward congress held penultimate Saturday.

The APC, Nigeria's ruling party, held its local government congress nationwide on Saturday. This followed the ward congress held nationwide a week before.

The congresses are to be followed by state congress and lastly the national convention to pick new national leaders of the party.

The tenure of the current national leadership of the party, led by John Odigie-Oyegun, expires in June.

Mr Odigie-Oyegun is believed to be lobbying to retain his position but faces a major challenger in ex-Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oshiomhole is believed to enjoy the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and a national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.