Nigeria: IPOB Vows to Attack Nwodo, Others At Ohanaeze Summit

Awka — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will attack the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo during its summit scheduled for May 12 which is billed to hold in Awka.

The group said no amount of security mobilised to the venue would stop it from carrying out its threat.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Emma Powerful and made available to THISDAY in Awka yesterday stated that Chief John Nnia Nwodo and his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would be held responsible for whatever damage that accrues from the proposed summit.

IPOB had months back warned Ohanaeze Ndigbo to desist from holding any summit that would discuss restructuring of Nigeria anywhere in Igbo land as doing so would incur its wrath.

The group said its interest was rather in a summit to discuss a referendum for Biafra than a summit on restructuring.

The statement described the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as traitors who want to celebrate their betrayal of Biafra's freedom, using the cover of a summit.

"IPOB had since warned Nwodo and his collaborators in Ohanaeze not to bring their 'one Nigeria' summit to the heartland of Biafra but they remain adamant. The only way this summit can hold is unless the heaven falls on May 21.

"It seems Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo do not understand the language of liberty, we shall meet them head-on in Awka on May 21 at Ekwueme Square. They better bring enough squadron of their Fulani soldier friends as always to provide them protection and kill us all because the summit will not hold.

"We are urging all IPOB families to mobilise to storm not just Ekwueme Square but to saturate the whole of Anambra State and Awka from all directions on May 21, 2018. Awka will be occupied from midnight of May 20 to 5p.m. on the 21.

"We look forward to meeting Nnia Nwodo and his Fulani soldiers in Awka on the 21st of May 2018. They better come prepared."