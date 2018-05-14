Nigeria: Police Arrest Eight Jewish Leaders Near Nnamdi Kanu's House

Enugu — No fewer than eight Jewish adherents were yesterday allegedly arrested by the police in Afaraukwu Umuahia, country home of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sources said the adherents had gone to the community to perform some Jewish prayers and rites but were intercepted by the police during the activity.Efforts by The Guardian to confirm the report proved abortive.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Umuahia, Geoffrey Ogbonna, when contacted, refused to comment on the matter, saying: "I have not gone out since morning. I have been down in health and cannot comment on the matter. I have been in my house for some days."

The Police Commissioner in Umuahia, Anthony Obizi, did not pick his calls or give reply to text message.It was, however, gathered that their arrest followed their mode of dressing and incantations, which they offered, said to be alien to the police.

A police source said: "These people's (Jewish) religion is not recognised by Nigeria and they were dressed somehow and were just shouting Shalom Shalom when police stopped them to question their mode of dressing."

Meanwhile, some Jewish leaders, who gathered around the state police headquarters, alleged that their detained colleagues were "beaten seriously and their Jewish robes torn off before they were thrown into cell."One of the members, Ima Nwachukwu, said the adherents were only "performing their religious obligations" and wondered why the police should arrest them.He, however, called on the Commissioner of Police to intervene and order the immediate release of the adherents.