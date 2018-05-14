Photo: The Independent

Kampala, Uganda — That drama that played out on May 8 when Betty Amongi, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, appeared before the Land Inquiry sitting in Kampala left one question: What would President Yoweri Museveni do about it?

At the centre of Amongi's appearance, the second before the commission, were allegations of high corruption and property grabbing against the minister.

But the appearance also revealed emotive issues of security of property, misuse of power, and lack of integrity in public officials.

The commission is inquiring into the effectiveness of the laws, policies and processes of land acquisition, land administration, land management and land registration in Uganda.

Justice Catherine Bamugemereire chairs the inquiry, whose other members include; Robert Ssebunnya, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Buganda Matters, Mary Oduka Ochan, a development expert, Joyce Gunze Habaasa, a land Consultant, Rose Nakayi, an advocate, Fredrick Ruhindi, a former Attorney General, George Bagonza Tinkamanyire former LCV Chairperson, Hoima district, Ebert Isaiah Busobozi Byenkya, a lawyer, Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya, a judicial officer, Douglas Singiza and John Bosco Rujagaata Suuza.

Unlike some witnesses who perspired, cried, and fawned before the commission, Amongi's make-up, chili red-lipstick, and neatly bobbed hair remained unruffled.

Instead, it was the commissioners turn to appear paralysed when she calmly denied any wrong doing, citing memory loss of events, ignorance of procedure, and lacunas in the law.

Some of the commissioners and many observers of her performance questioned where she got all the confidence when it appeared she was implicated in very serious crimes.

Kololo, where Amongi is said to have grabbed property, is among the areas with the most expensive property rates in Kampala, often valued in dollars because shillings cannot apply.

So when former Attorney General Fredrick Ruhindi heard that Amongi had in two days got hold of three prime properties in Kololo and another in equally prime industrial area, he wondered how that could be possible.

"Perhaps some of us live on another planet," Ruhindi said.

But Amongi calmly informed him that, in fact, she did not move a finger to acquire them. The deal was easily clinched by her worker, one Henry Mubiru.

Some of those watching the drama and know her intimately were not surprised. Amongi is known to be a tough person.

And this time, she possibly appeared confident because she is perceived to have President Museveni's ear on property and land matters in the country.

Amongi has been Museveni's points-person in the controversial acquisition of 7,000 hectares of land in Amuru District in northern Uganda for setting up a sugar plantation and factory in a government joint venture with the dollar billionaire Madhvani family. The project requires 40,000 hectares. A day before Amongi appeared before the Bamugemereire Commission, the Parliamentary Budget Committee had approved Shs12 billion to compensate some of the project-affected people. Another sugar factory in the same area; Atiak Sugar factory, of individuals fronted by President Museveni was set to get Shs21billion from the Operation Wealth Creation.

Amongi attempted to play the Museveni card to avoid appearing before the commission, insiders say. Apparently, she lobbied cabinet and had convinced Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to block the inquiry summons. She then informed the Commission that she could not appear because her answers would require her to reveal government secrets, including instructions from Museveni.

But Bumugemereire threw her letter in the trash bin and issued criminal summons for her to appear, warning that she would be arrested if she did not.

On the day she appeared, the Daily Monitor newspaper led with a bold headline: "Museveni to Amongi; go face land probe".

The Land ministry that Amongi heads is very sensitive. But it has also proved to be a place of hot deals.

The minister Amongi replaced, Daudi Migereko, was also accused of influence peddling. Migereko's company, Intraco Uganda Ltd and some of his family members were accused of acquiring land in Munyonyo, and high end areas on the edges of Kampala city where the new Entebbe-Kampala Express highway was designed to pass in order to get compensation from government.

It is this kind of mess Amongi was supposed to clean up. Ironically, she now appears right at the heart of the problem.

According to Yusuf Nsibambi, the Kampala District Land Board chairman, Amongi has also been at the centre of a fight over Plot 10 Nakasero Road, which houses Faze 2 Restaurant and is currently a subject of a court case.

In this case, Kuldip Singh Dhami, the registered owner of the property, has sued Kampala District Land Board, the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) and the Commissioner Land Registration in the Ministry of Lands over attempts to grab his property.

The DAPCB was established to take care of properties belonging to Asians who were expelled by former President Idi Amin.

Part of its job has been to ensure the Asians who return to the country take back their properties. The board would also manage those that are not repossessed by the original owners.

President Museveni's government later made the decision that after 1994, the properties that had not been repossessed by the original owners would be sold off and the board wound up.

When in 1994, the DAPCB tried to take over Kuldip's property, he proved to them that he had never departed the country. As such, the board never managed his property.

Indeed, in a letter dated June 8, 1994, the then acting secretary of DAPDCB, confirms that Kuldip Singh Dhami did not leave Uganda during the 1972 exodus, and therefore his property is not subject to the provisions of the Expropriated Properties Act 1982.

"We have therefore withdrawn it from the list of properties to be sold," the letter reads in part, "Any inconveniences caused to you and your client is regretted."

With his lease on the property nearing its end in 2019, Kuldip approached Kampala District Land Board (KDLB) and offered to give up the remaining period on the lease in exchange for a fresh lease of 49 years. KDLB granted him the 49-year lease.

In 2012, Kuldip entered an agreement with KDLB effecting the lease for the 49 years.

However, in a letter dated October 30, 2017, Lands Minister Amongi, noted that the KDLB dealt with Kuldip in error. Apparently, she noted, the land in question was being managed under the DACPB.

Amongi demanded that KDLB reverses the decision to renew the lease within two weeks, by November 15, 2017 in order to enable her report back to the Departed Asians Custodian Property Board.

Amongi also claimed that Cabinet had picked interest in the matter and made directives about the management of the departed Asians properties.

In Kudilp's absence, officials at the Lands Ministry held a public hearing and made a decision to cancel his new lease.

Nsibambi would later learn about the plot to take over the land after being summoned by the police to explain his board's decision to grant a fresh lease to Kuldip.

To fight the grab, Edward Sekabanja, Kuldip's lawyer, filed a court case on behalf of Kuldip.

In his affidavit, Kuldip notes that since December 2017, he received reports from his tenant, the manager of Faze 2, Restaurant that various persons were visiting the property and inquiring about its ownership as they had information that it was up for sale.

Sekabanja told The Independent that the case was still before court. Sekabanja was also slated to supply the commission with more evidence.

Away from the land grabbing accusations, the commission heard that Amongi has been irregularly directing officials at the Land Ministry to make vast compensation payments.

Evidence before the inquiry indicated that between 2016 and 2017, the Lands Minister directed Albert Jethro Mugumya, the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) Undersecretary to make urgent payment of land compensation of hundreds of millions of shillings to some nine people.

The land inquiry heard that Amongi contravened public service protocol when she directed Mugumya, the accounting officer instead of the ULC chairman to effect the payments.

Apart from Amongi, several officials at the Lands Ministry, have over time been implicated in corruption charges.

In August 2016, President Museveni even ordered Amongi to deal with the officials in the Land Registry who are involved in fraud, corruption, abuse of office and forgery at the Ministry.

Sarah Kulata, the then commissioner for land registration, who also headed the department of land management and administration and John Moses Magala, a senior government valuer, who was accused of inflating land compensation value for Kampala-Entebbe Expressway by billions of shillings, were named.

Interestingly, Kulata had previously been interdicted by the IGG only to be returned to office by former Lands Minister, Daudi Migereko.

Yet the IGG had wrote to Lands Ministry authorities noting that she had established that between 2011-2013, 44 complaints alleging fraud, corruption, abuse of office, forgery and negligence against Land Registrars were lodged in Kulata's office.

When Migereko was tainted, Museveni threw him out. It is not clear what fate awaits Amongi - if any.

"It is unfortunate," John Livingstone Okello-Okello, a former commissioner at the Lands Ministry told The Independent, "If this was in a serious government, Amongi would have been suspended, asked to step down or dismissed."

He noted that while corruption at the Lands office is not new, the latest developments show that it is getting worse.

Okello-Okello has also openly criticised Amongi for her role in facilitating government's attempts to grab land in Amuru, northern Uganda. However, while on the Amuru land question he believes President Museveni's government was using Amongi, her latest troubles appear her own making and intended for personal benefit.

Okello-Okello told The Independent that for the 20 years--ending 1997- he was a commissioner at the Lands Ministry, he would accompany the line minister to the custodian board.

"I had never seen a case where a Minister applied or took land from the board," Okello-Okello said, "If members of the custodian board are doing that, then what is left of this board?"

Okello-Okello also served as a Member of Parliament under the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), a party that Amongi subscribes to and which is currently headed by her husband, Jimmy Akena, the son of former President Apollo Milton Obote.

Under Obote, Okello-Okello says, government took great care to ensure accountability of the Asian abandoned properties. Apparently, Obote had warned that if not well supervised, these properties would be a major source of corruption and he always made sure to supervise them.

Yusuf Nsibambi, the chairman, Kampala District Land Board, who has been at the centre of some of the disputes involving these properties, told The Independent that the challenges surrounding Asian properties are down to fraudulent and insider dealings at the Departed Asians Properties Custodian Board.

He faulted the board and the Finance Ministry, which oversees it, for messing up the process and delaying to wind up the board. In 2016, the Auditor General raised these concerns Nsibambi is raising over delay to wind up the board.

Nsibambi also noted that officials have frustrated efforts by some Asian owners to repossess their properties and have also outrightly sought to grab the same.

Apart from the fight with Nsibambi, Amongi now finds herself at the centre of another fight over another property. Several attempts to reach her for a comment on these matters were futile as she did not pick our calls.

In the latest case, she is being accused of attempting to grab four prime properties with in Kampala, through a company, Amobet Investments Ltd, which she says she co-owns with her sister.

Land Ministry officials have over the years been accused of fraud, corruption, forgery and abuse of office for years but if the evidence before the on-going land inquiry is anything to go by, Amongi might be the first Lands sitting minister whose hand has been caught in the till while in office.

Ironically, when President Museveni appointed her to head the docket one year and eleven months ago, many hoped that as an opposition politician, who had spent years criticizing government for corruption among others, she would bring some sanity to the ministry.

The case against Amongi erupted when on May 4, a one Toshak Patel testified before commission that Amongi, through a company called Amobet Investments Ltd, has been trying to grab his property located in upscale Kololo, Kampala.

The property in question was previously under the custodianship of DAPCB. Patel's family repossessed the property in 1992 and has been renting it out as business premises.

However, on Dec.12 2017, Amongi's employee, the managing director of Amobet, Henry Mubiru, applied for the same property and the DAPCB allocated it to the company.

It took only two days for the DAPCB Executive Secretary, George William Bizibu to award the property to Amobet. Patel had already reported to the inquiry that Amongi owns Amobet.

The commission first summoned Amongi on May 7 but she did not appear. The commission summoned her again to appear on May 8, short of which she would be arrested.

Finally, when she appeared on May 8, the commission started her off with the allegations she attempted to grab Patel's property through her company Amobet.

Appearing before the inquiry, Amongi admitted that she co-owns Amobet with her sister, Kate Odongo.

Documents before the inquiry revealed that her employee--Amobet's Managing Director, Mubiru, had applied not for one but four properties--one in Industrial Area, another along Prince Charles Drive in Kololo, another on Acacia Avenue and another along Kyadondo. All these are prime properties that have been under the custodianship of DAPCB. As Lands Minister, Amongi is a member of the DAPCB.

As per the application, one of the properties was to be developed into a modern furniture showroom, another into a residential building, another into residential apartments, and another into a modern office block.

When counsel of the Commission, Ebert Byenkya, asked Amongi whether she knew about the applications, she claimed she did not. She told the inquiry that as directors of Amobet--herself and her sister--had granted Mubiru all the powers to conduct all operational business on her behalf. She claimed that Mubiru had applied on his own and only informed them when he encountered problems in the processes of processing the acquisition of the properties.

When the counsel pressed her on whether the company had not put together a business plan for the developments they were planning on these properties, she claimed that Mubiru had not informed them as he was still doing due diligence and had only managed to secure temporary allocation--for six months--for only one of the properties.

Interestingly, the inquiry also heard that for a property worth Shs5billion, Amongi's company was only required to pay a monthly rate of Shs. 550,000.

The other question that puzzled many is how Mubiru happened to get information that these four properties under the custodianship of the board were available for allocation by the board. The logical conclusion would be that minister Amongi, who sits on the board, gave Mubiru the information. But she denies it. So what will President Museveni do about that?